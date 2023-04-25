The Wendell Scott Foundation is now accepting registrations for its free Camp Cultivation to be held July 18-20 on the campus of Virginia State University, a historically black college.

Camp Cultivation is a residential overnight experience for bright, forward-thinking students who are rising 11th and 12th graders.

Free tuition is available for 50 Camp Cultivation students and will cover residence hall expenses, food and transport during the three-day program. Students will explore the world of science, engineering and technology through hands-on activities, workshops and simulations.

To register for Camp Cultivation, visit www.wendellscott.org/programs.

College students or recent graduates may also apply for summer internships with the Wendell Scott Foundation. Interns will work alongside the executive director May 15 through Aug. 18 to support data analysis research, develop grants and program collateral, and maintain databases.

This opportunity guarantees a summer of learning, growth and impact in the community.

To apply for a summer internship, email info@wendellscott.org.

The Wendell Scott Foundation has funded thousands of dollars in programs and scholarships to youth from underserved and economically challenged communities.

On Dec. 1, 1963, Wendell Scott broke the color barrier, becoming the first and only African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race, NASCAR's highest level. The Wendell Scott Foundation is a nonprofit inspired by Wendell Scott Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEAM education opportunities, mentoring and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth 8-18 in Danville and surrounding areas.

For more information, email info@wendellscott.org or call 434-533-0097.