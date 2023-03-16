The River District Association, the city of Danville and Vantage Art Flats invite the community to a ribbon cutting at noon Monday celebrating the opening of Vantage Art Flats.

Vantage Art Flats, located at 550 Craghead St., is an art themed AirBnB project that includes nine apartment-like lodgings, and art studio and art-themed outdoor space that will eventually connect to a city park behind the building. It's part of the award-winning 500 block revitalization project spearheaded by local business owner and River District enthusiast Rick Barker.

“Vantage Art Flats, in the heart of the River District, is designed to deliver a unique Danville experience to the region’s most discerning travelers," Barker said. "This dedicated Airbnb property will offer apartment style amenities for overnight guests, with a focus on both regional and international art.

"This restoration project began with buildings vacant for decades and in a terrible state of disrepair," he continued. "The buildings, heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael, have been thoughtfully restored to the highest standard, insuring their life span into the next century. It is exciting to see Danville’s antique architecture repurposed to become a vital part of our new economy.”

“Our city is undergoing a remarkable resurgence, and what is happening in our River District is a great example of that activity,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “In the last 12 to 13 years, public investment of $52 million in the River District has resulted in $310 million of private investment. Take a drive along Craghead Street and you will see buildings once vacant that have a new life as living spaces and as places to eat and gather with their friends. This project is a great example of the regeneration of this street and our downtown.”

In addition to renting out lodging through AirBnB, Vantage Art Flats will also house an artist in residency program that will offer studio pace and lodging for artists from around the country and world.

Artists will be responsible for their own travel, materials, meals and personal incidentals, Vantage Art Flats will provide housing and studio space at no cost as well as a monthly stipend of $3,000.