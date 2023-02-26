On Wednesday, The Wednesday Club will host Rick Barker, founder and president of Supply Resources and its affiliated companies.

Barker will speak on the adaptive reuse of historic structures in Danville’s River District.

He also will focus on the preservation of Danville’s architectural heritage and how it contributes to creating a unique sense of place and identity, and more recently to a sense of community and prosperity.

The program at 1002 Main St. will begin at at 3:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

—Special to the Register & Bee