River City Players — formerly Little Theatre of Danville — to host Valentine show

The River City Players, formerly Little Theatre of Danville, will host a Valentine show, “Seasons of Love,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

This show includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a red rose for the ladies.

A cash bar is also available.

The cast includes: Gary Sullivan, Raul West, Carolyn Smith, Jean Vernon, Madalyn Martin and Robett Sutter, accompanist.

Tickets are $25 and are available (cash or check only) at the Gingerbread House, Fox Glove, Rippe’s and the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

No tickets sold at the door.

The Little Theatre’s name was changed because the board members wanted to keep pace with the new face of the city and the River Ristrict.

Now known as the River City Players, it is is the oldest fine arts organization in the area dating to 1903 to the present. Incorporated in 1947, it is the face of both old and new Danville.

After a year’s respite because of COVID-19, the group again has a season agenda planned:

April 21-23, "The Four Poster," a romantic comedy;

July 21-23, “Nunsense," a hilarious farce; and

Sept. 22-24, “Bette and Joan," interaction between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

All shows will be performed at the museum with dates subject to change. For more information, call 434-792-5796.