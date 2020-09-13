River District Association awards more than $70,000 for small business creation, expansion and helps educate entrepreneurs in the process

Contributing columnist
If you want to find unique stores, local business owners, and a vibe that you just can’t get in a big box store, all you need to do is turn to your historic downtowns for an eclectic mix of food, goods, and good times.
But starting those businesses and nurturing them to be successful isn’t as easy as it looks from the outside.
Along with many others in our region, the River District Association works hard to create a place downtown where people want to live, work and visit in order to strengthen the economy for everyone in the city of Danville. Part of that work includes fostering and supporting entrepreneurship for both existing and new businesses that locate to the district. For the second year in a row — thanks to grants from the city of Danville, the Dan River Region Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and support from the Danville Regional Foundation — RDA conducted a free six-week Dream Launch bootcamp to help entrepreneurs go into business with the knowledge they need to start, and to also strengthen existing business. Those that complete the six-week bootcamp are then eligible to pitch for grant funding for their chosen business endeavor.
This year, RDA Dream Launch Pitch culminated with five Dream Launch grantees (and additional grants for three other businesses that pitched — District 319, Sparxx and The Vintage Boutique).
Get to know the winners with a Q&A:
Blush & Bashful Waxing SpaLauren Parks: “I love that Danville is such a huge supporter of small businesses. I am so grateful to have my business in this community.”
What made you decide to start this business? I have always loved the beauty and wellness industry and I found an underserved area in this industry that led me to open Danville’s only business dedicated exclusively to waxing.
How will the Dream Launch Grant funds help you expand your business? The Dream Launch Grant will help me make the jump from solo operator to adding employees by funding the purchase of additional required equipment for the growth of the business.
Dominion Athletics/ Dominion CrossFit Jeremy Clifton: “Dominion Athletics is a welcoming environment that challenges individuals both mentally and physically all while building an environment of inclusiveness.”
What made you decide to start this business? The passion of being a health and fitness instructor has led me to create opportunity in a city that is in a fight against chronic disease and living a healthier lifestyle.
How will the Dream Launch Grant funds help you expand your business? This will help with equipment purchases that will open opportunity for others to succeed with their fitness journey.
Cottontail Weddings & Events
Matthew Switick
What made you decide to start this business? I have always wanted to start a business in the hospitality industry and had originally dreamed of a restaurant/hotel. However, after experiences working in both, I decided to go in a different direction. After working for banks for a few years after college, I was ready for a change and unhappy behind a desk. This industry was an opportunity to blend the aspects I loved about the hospitality industry, while also balancing a family life.
How will the Dream Launch Grant funds help you expand your business? The grant money will be used to purchase dishware/glassware, a commercial dishwasher and kitchen equipment. With this, we will be able to offer a greater level of service to clients and help attract new business into Danville.
Nana Karen’s Kitchen
Dustin Haberer: “My main motivator lies in our name. Doesn’t everyone want to make their mother proud?”
What made you decide to start this business? Two reasons; first, to finally turn all the skills I’ve learned working for someone else into an opportunity to run a successful business for myself and my own profits. Secondly, to honor my late mother, Karen Haberer, who died at the age of 49 from liver cancer.
How will the Dream Launch Grant funds help you expand your business? Our grant money will be used for kitchen equipment, allowing us to invest more of our own capital in renovations and marketing.
Ma’s Cakes
Mary Jones and the Jones Family: “We love our customers and the response we get when new customers taste our cake for the first time makes us all smile.”
What made you decide to start this business? We started the business because our recipe that everyone seemed to love was doing so well while vending. We decided it was time to pursue this venture on a larger scale.
How will the Dream Launch Grant funds help you expand your business? The Dream Launch Grant funds will be used to help us expand our business with the major equipment, such as a hood system and refrigeration, which are big ticket items.
Schwartz is the executive director of the River District Association in Danville. Contact her at (434) 791-0210 or diana@riverdistrictassociation.com. Learn more about the organization at www.riverdistrictassociation.com.
