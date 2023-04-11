At the April 6 meeting, the Danville Riverview Rotary greeted guest speaker Walter Hughes.

Hughes spoke to the club about his efforts in Africa to provide billions of people with wells and promote clean sanitation.

He emphasized that community empowerment in the areas he worked in was essential to teach people about becoming self-sufficient, and providing local training and teaching fundraising are critical in providing clean water sources and sanitation stations, including toilets, to the remote areas of Africa.

Hughes also spoke about guinea worm disease, which is a parasitic infection that occurs in parts of Africa without access to safe drinking water. He reported that the last case of this disease in Ghana was reported in 2010, but many other areas of Africa are still infected today.

He went on to explain that the efforts of Rotary International and the grants they provide go a long way in providing the funds needed to eradicate guinea worm disease and provide clean, safe, sanitary drinking water.

The Riverview Rotary Club voted to donate $2,000 to the project, and additional donations can be made directly to the club. They can be pledged to the Rotary Foundation specifically for this clean water project.