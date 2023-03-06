Lt. Jennifer Wyatt, re-entry coordinator at the Danville Sheriff's Office, talked about the program that started six months to the Riverview Rotary Club at a recent meeting. It helps Danville City Jail inmates with only nonviolent charges to re-enter society. The purpose of the program is to reduce recidivism (a convicted criminal's tendency to reoffend). While in jail, inmates have opportunities to work with food service and attain certification, help with the city's recycling, take courses, join a reading program, receive mental health and substance abuse services among others. The re-entry program works with various local agencies to help with housing, job opportunities, substance abuse, mental health, medical and other needs once released from jail. Inmates in the re-entry and Alpha Substance Abuse Program are followed for 6 months after release. With Wyatt are Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, left, and Lt. Col. Matt Wyatt.