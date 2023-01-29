Riverview Rotary Club receives park updates

Riverview Rotary Club received an update Thursday on what Danville Parks and Recreation is doing in at public parks in the city. Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation, said the Riverfront Park is under contract to break ground Wednesday. The cost went up to $14 million since the bid several years ago. The park will include a whitewater feature for recreation and training on the canal along the White Mill as well as a splash park, playground, walk ways and other land features. The city is still working on the permits to remove the White Mill dam, which will affect the water and shore areas. Stephanie Lovely, parks and services manager, provided updates to neighborhood parks, including Third Avenue, Doyle Thomas, Ballou Park, Coates, Westmoreland and Pumpkin Creek. Library Director Russell Carter had proofs and updates of the joint Riverview Rotary Club and Danville City coloring book featuring the Dan River. Riverview Rotary Club President Jennifer Atkins (second from left) welcomes Carter (left), Sgrinia and Lovely.