top story

Riverview Rotary members learn about Averett center

Rotary

Tia Yancey, the director of volunteerism at the Center of Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness at Averett University (left), and Melissa Wohlstein, vice president of philanthropy, visit at the June 16 meeting of Riverview Rotary.

 Riverview Rotary, contributed

Tia Yancey, the director of volunteerism at the Center of Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness at Averett University, joined the June 16 Riverview Rotary meeting.

Yancey discussed the focus areas that Averett's Center of Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness.

There are four: volunteerism, service learning, internships and career development.

Within service learning, students can choose from 30-plus courses and projects that provide hands-on learning opportunities in the areas of communication, music, nursing, physical education and sociology.

Averett boasts 31 National Bonner Leaders, a program with a mission to “transform students, communities, and campuses through service."

It's a four-year community leadership opportunity that educates, equips and inspires students to engage our local community and beyond through a partnership with the Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation. 

People are also reading…

To learn more about the CCECC, visit www.averett.edu/ccecc.

For more information about Bonner Leaders and the Bonner program, visit www.averett.edu/ccecc/nationalbonnerleaders and www.bonner.org/the-bonner-program.

Tags

