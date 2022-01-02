 Skip to main content
Riverview Rotary updates on River District

Club

Diana Schwartz updated Riverview Rotary on "What's New in the River District" on Dec. 9. Schwartz, the executive director of the River District Association, explained their goal is building community connections. Programs such as the Dream Launch entrepreneurial program, façade grant, district app and various partnerships help to reach their goal of "people are what make home." Welcoming Schwartz is Kenny Gillie.

 Contributed photo

