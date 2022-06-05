Ronnie Mand earns Riverview Rotary's 110% Award

Riverview Rotary recently named Ronnie Mand as its 2022 110% Award recipient.

Since joining the Danville Riverview Rotary Club in November 1991, Mand has been a catalyst for exceptional community service led by the club. Because of her initiative, energy, drive and encouragement, Riverview Rotary has implemented an array of service projects that have led the club to better serve the community.

Mand is driven to serve and invites every Rotarian to join. Within the last two years, she suggested and launched the Change for Change initiative with the goal of supporting local nonprofits.

Because COVID-19 impacted the attendance at breakfast meetings, food was being wasted. Mand immediately stepped up and developed a plan to donate plates of food to Salvation Army from the breakfast buffet. For weeks, Mand filled to-go plates for Salvation Army and assisted the organization in feeding the hungry.

Each year Rotary conducts multiple fundraising events striving to raise money for Danville’s Riverfront Park, scholarships and other community-focused Rotary projects. Mand is always one of the top salespersons and constantly champions Rotary.

She serves as a key member of the scholarship committee and assists in awarding a $1,500 scholarship to two area Interact students.

Because of Mand's connection to the community, she discovered the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association was collecting gently used shoes as a 2020-21 fundraising project. She promoted the project with the three Danville clubs and other organizations and ultimately collected around 150 pairs of shoes.

She is consistently recognized for her perfect attendance at meetings, but most importantly, she is recognized for being a Paul Harris Sustaining Member and a Multiple Paul Harris Fellow receiving her Paul Harris Plus-4 pin in 2022. Mand works on Riverview’s Gold Club Team and multiple committees including Fundraising, Scholarship, Service Project

Ronnie Mand lives by the motto “service above self” and is a role model for every Rotarian serving with a force that is motivational.