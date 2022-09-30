Rotary district governor visits Danville

Kathy Kanter, Rotary 7570 district governor, and her husband, Dr. Byron Brill, recently visited with members of area Rotary clubs.
District 7570 consists of 79 clubs with more than 3,000 Rotarians.
As district governor, Kanter serves Rotary clubs from Winchester to Greenville, Tennessee. The district is composed of 15 areas made up of local Rotary clubs that primarily run along the western side of Virginia.
Kanter has been a member of the Strasburg Rotary Club since 2007. Her husband is a member of the Winchester club.
Brill served as governor of District 7570 from 2007-08. Brill and Kanter are the first spouses to both be named district governor in the district’s history.
Kanter spoke to the clubs about this years Rotary International theme “Imagine Rotary” and how to implement it in local clubs.