Rotary members learn about Otterbots

Riverview Rotary

Riverview Rotary welcomed Austin Scher, of the Danville Otterbots, a member of the Appalachian League, to the weekly meeting on May 5. The Appalachian League is a summer collegiate baseball league that is part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, a pathway for amateur baseball players in the U.S. to be identified and developed for opportunities in the current and future national teams. Scher explained the new sensory room for children, often autistic, who are overwhelmed by the noises, lights and other stimuli so they can have downtime for a period and let their family continue to watch the game. Welcoming Scher is Martha Walker, Riverview Rotary president.

 Contributed photo

