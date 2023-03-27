The Sassy Ladies held their monthly meeting at Bricktown Brewery on Thursday where they celebrated St. Patrick's Day and the return of spring. They also celebrated members who had March birthdays. According to custom, they exchanged small goodies with each other and made plans for their next outing in April. Attending are (seated, from left) Delores Bayes, Faye Pizzulo, Carolyn Harrison and Sarah Walker; (standing) Brenda Rogers, Jean Santerre, Juanita Hardy, Carol Sawyers, Marie Petty and Betty Travis.