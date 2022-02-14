 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sassy Ladies celebrate Valentine's Day

Sassy Ladies

The Sassy Ladies gathered at Ciro’s on Thursday to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The group enjoyed food, fun and games, and lots of chocolate became the order of the day. Birthdays also were celebrated. Attending are (seated, from left) Delores Bayes, Marie Petty and Faye Dodson; (standing) Betty Travis, Sarah Walker, Carol Sawyers, Faye Pizzulo and Juanita Hardy.

 Contributed photo

