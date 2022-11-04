 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sassy Ladies gather for monthly meeting

  • 0
Sassy Ladies

The Sassy Ladies hosted their monthly meeting on Oct. 27 at La Nostra Cucina. The ladies were excited to have former Sassy Lady Cheryl Darnell, who was visiting from Kentucky, as a guest. The ladies always exchange treats, but this month was special with Halloween goodies. Attending are (front row, from left) Dolores Bayes, Faye Dodson and Sarah Walker; (second row) Carol Sawyers, Jean Santerre, Marie Petty, Faye Pizzulo, Brenda Rogers, Juanita Hardy, Carolyn Harrison, Cheryl Darnell and Betty Travis.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some holiday gifts for the dog in your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert