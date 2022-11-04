Just In
Sassy Ladies gather for monthly meeting
Six former reporters and/or editors for Danville’s Daily Register and The Bee returned to Danville on Oct. 21 for a reunion at The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville.
Southside Soccer Club began dismantling the former Blairs Middle School press box Oct. 10.
Martha Walker and Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones spoke about the upcoming vote to raise sales tax by 1% to help fund constructi…
Potted chrysanthemums perched on porches are too often kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. This ritual carnage is unnecessary.
I didn’t spend six years in college and get two degrees in English to still have to do math, OK?
The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.
This week's recipe roundup is all about delicious meals that are perfect for the season — plus a whole bunch of Halloween-themed desserts.
On a recent cold Saturday morning, Danville Kiwanis Club members cleaned up their adopted street.