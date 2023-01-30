Sassy Ladies group embarks on 20th year in Danville

The Sassy Ladies started their 20th year as a group with lunch Jan. 19 at Nonni's in Danville. As their usual custom, small gifts and goodie bags were exchanged among members. January birthdays were celebrated, and plans were discussed for the upcoming new year. Attending are, seated, from left, Faye Dodson and Betty Travis; standing, Juanita Hardy, Carol Sawyers, Jean Santerre, Marie Petty, Faye Pizzulo and Brenda Rogers.