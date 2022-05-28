 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sassy Ladies pay tribute to Memorial Day

The Sassy Ladies met May 19 for lunch at Crema and Vine. In recognition of upcoming Memorial Day, they shared pictures, memorabilia and reminisces of family members who served the country in various branches of the armed forces. The ladies headed out to their next adventure, proudly wearing their patriotic colors and waving their flags. Attending are (seated, from left) Marie Petty and Delores Bayes; (standing) Faye Dodson, Faye Pizzulo, Jean Santerre, Carol Sawyers, Sarah Walker and Betty Travis.

 Contributed photo

