Sassy Ladies welcome fall

The Sassy Ladies welcomed fall at a monthly meeting on Sept. 21 at the Mayflower Restaurant in Danville. Birthdays were celebrated, and as usual, members shared small favors and treats. Attending are (front row, from left) Marie Petty, Delores Bayes and Juanita Hardy; (second row) Carol Sawyers, Carolyn Harrison, Sarah Walker, Faye Pizzulo, Jean Santerre and Betty Travis.

 Contributed photo

