Sassy Ladies welcome fall
As many of you have noticed, the humidity has decreased and the temperatures have been more pleasant than in previous weeks. One question that folks ask a lot this time of the year is what should I be doing in my lawn?
David and I are fairly normal people. We just kind of have a certain way to eat dinner. It wasn’t always that way. When we got married in 1998…
First it was streaming services, then it was tacos and now the newest subscription you might be paying for: Chinese food.
Annie Stone, a certified nursing assistant at Sovah Health-Danville, was honored recently with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.
China has been increasingly using civilian ships including hundreds of fishing trawlers to back up its vast territorial claims and project military power. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count and has been rapidly building new warships. It launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon. Experts say civilian vessels such as fishing boats that are anchored for months at a time in the disputed South China Sea do more than just augment the raw numbers of ships. They perform tasks that would be difficult for the military to carry out such as slowly displacing other vessels without involving armed conflict and complicating the rules of engagement.
Experts agree that lack of access to nutritious food in certain areas, the impacts of poor eating habits during the pandemic and intense weight-related stigma are worsening childhood obesity challenges.
Civil rights lawyers and Democratic senators are pushing for legislation that would limit U.S. law enforcement agencies’ ability to buy cellphone tracking tools to follow people’s whereabouts, including back years in time, and sometimes without a search warrant. Concerns about police use of the tool known as “Fog Reveal” raised in an investigation by The Associated Press published earlier this month also surfaced in a Federal Trade Commission hearing three weeks ago. Police agencies have been using the platform to search hundreds of billions of records gathered from 250 million mobile devices, and hoover up people’s geolocation data to assemble so-called “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.