School raises money for Claire Parker Foundation

Dan River Middle School

Dan River Middle School recently raised $2,012.58 for the Claire Parker Foundation. Celebrating the efforts are (front row, from left) Kingston Merritt, Thomas Phillips and Abagayle Hinton; second row, physical education teacher Melanie Gilbert, Ethan Glass, Principal Chris Knick, Georgia-Claire Willoughby and physical education teacher Earl Glass.

