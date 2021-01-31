 Skip to main content
Second class of Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us graduates in Danville
Second class of Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us graduates in Danville

{byline}{&by1}Special to the Register & Bee

The Danville Police Department recently recognize the second class of IDDU graduates.

On Jan. 22, the department recognized seven graduates who recently completed the community program designed for people who have been released from jail within the last three years. This is seen as a one-stop shop program for these returning citizens to help them integrate back into the community.

The acronym IDDU stands for Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us. Community relations liaison Ashtyn Foddrell created the program to focus on a restorative community that values respect, opportunity, forgiveness, accountability and access for current and previously incarcerated individuals.

The program accomplished this with the help of community partners through career coaching, mentorship and readiness skills.

Participants of the program received a certificate for completing the program, a celebration (following COVID-19 protocols) with friends and family invited, and a small gift.

