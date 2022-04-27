 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School celebrates grads

On April 5, local residents and their canine companions graduated from Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including (front row, from left) Parker Cody and “Stella Rae;” and Zena Cook and “Jimbo;” (second row) Jeremiah Sanom and “Rocky;” Jeremiah Lyon and “Banjo;” Mathew Hancock and “Lilo;” and Faith Hyler and “Samson;” (third row) Eddie Hairston and “Diamond;” Phillip Wright and “Milo;” William Miller and “Bodhi;” and Susan Rinato and “Lilo.”

 Contributed photo

