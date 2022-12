On Nov. 15, local residents and their canine companions graduated from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including (front row, from left) Ally Doyon and “Hope,” Katie Rohrig and “Birdy,” Michell Kordich and “Coco,” Cori Davis and “Scout,” and Jackie Satterfield and “Leo;” (second row) Oriana Garzon and “Layla,” Molly Thomas and “Jack,” Andy Frazier and “Oliver,” Daniel Sutterfield and “Eve,” and Andrew Amos and “Teddy.”