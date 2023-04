On April 4, local residents and their canine companions graduated from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including, front row, from left, Thomas Gregory and “Bullet;” Donna Martin and “Rascal;” Adam Lumpkins and “Rosie;” and Patricia Jordan and “Tilly;” second row, Lori Dalton and “Lady;” Amy Davis and “Bambi;” Caitlyn Wiles and “Buckwheat;” and Krystal Isaacs and “Bella;” third row, Wendy Dunvant and “Tucker;” Rown and Audry Erickson and “Archie;” Alice Martin and “Vada;” Gene Evans and ”Midnight;” and Charles Snyder and “George.”