'She has really gone above and beyond.' Master Gardener awarded rare emeritus status from Danville group.

She has served as president of the Halifax County, the Northern Neck and the Danville chapters and on several of the state boards of the Master Gardeners Association. Enjoying teaching, she set up the classes in the Northern Neck.

“I always liked plants and growing things from the time I was a child. My gardens are ‘not bad,’” McConahey said humbly. “I used to have a big vegetable garden, but now everything is in pots. I have several flower gardens.”

She said their house is built into a hill so that they have tiered levels of gardens with the ones on the bottom that don’t require too much climbing looking better than the ones on top.

McConahey said she retired about five years ago, just growing tired of so many sad stories in her work as a psychologist. Then about a year ago she decided to become an emeritus member of the Master Gardeners, although she isn’t closing the door on helping in some capacity in the future.

After retiring

She is finding plenty still to do post-retirement.

“Bill and I are tearing up parts of our house right now and redoing a bathroom,” she said.