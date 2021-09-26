'She has really gone above and beyond.' Master Gardener awarded rare emeritus status from Danville group.

A local gardener has earned a high honor from the Master Gardeners organization.
Linda McConahey has been rewarded emeritus status with the group after more than 7,500 volunteer hours through the past years, according to Corey Reidel, horticultural extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension in Danville.
“Master Gardener emeritus status is not rewarded very often, so she has really gone above and beyond,” Reidel said. “The handbook states an Emeritus Master Gardener is 'a dedicated Emeritus Master Gardener who ‘retires’ due to health or other reasons after 1,000 hours of service or as determined by the coordinator and/or extension agent. This is a high honor status and should have limited use.’”
McConahey, now retired as a psychologist, has been a Master Gardener since 2000 when she completed the training in Halifax County.
“I always wanted to be a Master Gardener, but I worked during the day when the classes were held,” she recalled. “Then when we were going to move to the Northern Neck, I quit my job and had time to take the classes.”
She was active in the Northern Neck Master Gardeners and then she and her husband, Bill, moved to Pelham, North Carolina, in 2013 to be next to their children in Danville, and she became active in the Danville organization.
She has served as president of the Halifax County, the Northern Neck and the Danville chapters and on several of the state boards of the Master Gardeners Association. Enjoying teaching, she set up the classes in the Northern Neck.
“I always liked plants and growing things from the time I was a child. My gardens are ‘not bad,’” McConahey said humbly. “I used to have a big vegetable garden, but now everything is in pots. I have several flower gardens.”
She said their house is built into a hill so that they have tiered levels of gardens with the ones on the bottom that don’t require too much climbing looking better than the ones on top.
McConahey said she retired about five years ago, just growing tired of so many sad stories in her work as a psychologist. Then about a year ago she decided to become an emeritus member of the Master Gardeners, although she isn’t closing the door on helping in some capacity in the future.
After retiring
She is finding plenty still to do post-retirement.
“Bill and I are tearing up parts of our house right now and redoing a bathroom,” she said.
Her husband is not a Master Gardener, but she said he has enjoyed looking at the flowers and eating the vegetables through the years.
She admits she doesn’t know everything about growing plants, but she is good about finding the information people need.
“I know where to find it, which is the main thing about being a Master Gardener,” she said.
She will also have more time for her family. Their daughter, Linora, owns a veterinary practice in South Boston and lives in Danville, and their son, Struan, works with the Pittsylvania County library system. They also have three granddaughters.
“I have enjoyed it,” McConahey said of her time with Master Gardeners.
Debra Bailey, president of the Danville group, said that McConahey has been “great to work with” through the years.
“She played a big part in getting the online classes up. She is a gorgeous woman,” Bailey said. “You don’t even consider it work when are with her. I would work with her any day, any day.”
The organization
Danville Master Gardeners are members of the community who take an active interest in learning about plants, growing them and helping others learn about them, according to the website danvillemastergardeners.org. They are a resource to the local community through literature racks, an information table at the Community Market on Saturday mornings and speaking to local organizations.
The first class of the Danville Master Gardener program graduated in June 1988 and the charter began in 1990. So far, 275 people have participated in the Master Gardener training program, the website states.
The organization works in coordination with local extension agents closely associated in Virginia with Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.
Training classes to become a Master Gardener will begin again in January. For more information, contact the extension office at 434-799-6558. Reidel said the list for the 2022 class, which will begin training in January, will be closing soon.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.