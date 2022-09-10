 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelton and Williams presents, entertains for Riverview Rotary

Shelton and Williams

Shelton and Williams presented a program Thursday to Riverview Rotary on becoming full-time musicians. Johnie and Jeanette Williams have been performing bluegrass for 33 years internationally as well as regionally, including Nashville. Johnnie has been named Crooked Road Ambassador if the year. Jay Shelton has been performing off and on for most of his life. All three had regular-paying jobs before going full-time into the music field. Shelton and Williams are heading up the Bluegrass By the River Benefit for Project Lifesaver on Sept. 17 at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Co. in Danville.

