Sheriff’s office receives pocket prayer cloths

Special to the Register & Bee

On Sept. 27, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received 139 pocket prayer cloths in a special blessing service at Ringgold Baptist Church.

During the service, the Rev. Duane Caldwell, alongside Sheriff Mike Taylor, prayed a blessing over the pocket prayer cloths, which were prepared by the members of Ringgold Baptist Church. The prayer cloths were then presented to each employee of the sheriff’s office to be carried with them “to know they are prayed for, appreciated, supported and loved.”

The idea for this ministry was begun by Cheryl Hogg, the administrative secretary for Ringgold Baptist Church. Hogg has facilitated a prayer shawl ministry for years in various churches. The shawls are knitted or crocheted and then prayed over by a member of the clergy. The shawls are then given to individuals who are going through cancer treatments as well as those going through difficult times.

Hogg used the principle behind the prayer shawl ministry for the pocket prayer cloths.