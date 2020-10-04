Sheriff’s office receives pocket prayer cloths

Special to the Register & Bee
On Sept. 27, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received 139 pocket prayer cloths in a special blessing service at Ringgold Baptist Church.
During the service, the Rev. Duane Caldwell, alongside Sheriff Mike Taylor, prayed a blessing over the pocket prayer cloths, which were prepared by the members of Ringgold Baptist Church. The prayer cloths were then presented to each employee of the sheriff’s office to be carried with them “to know they are prayed for, appreciated, supported and loved.”
The idea for this ministry was begun by Cheryl Hogg, the administrative secretary for Ringgold Baptist Church. Hogg has facilitated a prayer shawl ministry for years in various churches. The shawls are knitted or crocheted and then prayed over by a member of the clergy. The shawls are then given to individuals who are going through cancer treatments as well as those going through difficult times.
Hogg used the principle behind the prayer shawl ministry for the pocket prayer cloths.
The Pocket Prayer Cloths are approximately 3 by 5 inches and are black with a thin blue line going through the middle. The cloths are then put in plastic bags with a special prayer included in the bag. When the idea was put forth to the members of the church, 13 others joined in to donate yarn or money to purchase yarn, crochet the cloths or whatever needed to be done to make this happen.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, prayer cloths were blessed for the Altavista Police Department, a member of the Naval Police, and Allen Ruis, who is a retired member of the Virginia State Police and also a member of Ringgold Baptist Church.
Soon there will be more prayer cloths blessed for other law enforcement agencies including the Danville Police Department and the Danville Sheriff’s Office. Once all local law enforcement agencies have received prayer cloths, the plans are to make the pocket prayer cloths for first responders.
The service is available for viewing at www.ringgoldbaptist.org/archived-live-services. For those who know of a law enforcement officer who would desire one of these pocket prayer cloths, contact the Ringgold Baptist Church office at (434) 822-5959.
