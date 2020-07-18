Six-year-old ZayDen Saunders sets up snack-and-beverage stand in Danville

Six-year-old ZayDen Saunders hated to see his mom work so hard, so he decided to do something to help out.
Saunders has set up his own snack-and-beverage stand to make some of his own money.
The little entrepreneur began selling Skittles, doughnuts, honey buns, cotton candy, soft drinks and other treats at Scooter’s Mart, his small stand in Danville, on June 26.
His small store is open afternoons on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at his great-grandmother’s home and other locations on Bradley Road, and in different parts of the city.
The next step for him is to save enough money from sales and buy himself a portable mini-food truck so Scooter’s Mart can be mobile.
“I want to go around the whole wide world,” Saunders said on the front porch of his great-grandmother’s home at 422 Bradley Road.
He also sells his items on Arnett Boulevard occasionally, Crystal said.
“We’ve got to start from here and go up,” said his mother, Crystal Saunders, who works at CoreMedx chiropractic clinic in Danville.
Zayden’s great-grandmother, Ellawease Averett, provides a convenient spot for him to hone his customer-service skills.
“He wants to learn how to run a store, so I agreed to let him try it out,” she said.
The small stand is about 2 to 3 feet tall and includes a counter, register, shelves and even a small blue-and-gray plastic buggy with blue wheels.
ZayDen got the setup for Christmas. It came with fake food items but he wanted to sell real products at his mart to help out his mom.
“He would always say, ‘you work all the time, why do you work such long hours?’” Crystal said June 12.
Advertising for this business has included word-of-mouth among family and friends. So far, the rising first-grader at Kentuck Elementary School has made about $400, ZayDen said.
Scooter’s Mart got its name from ZayDen’s nickname. He said he got excited and jumped up and down when he saw that Santa had brought him his stand.
“I went to tell Mom and Dad,” he recalled of that Christmas morning.
His father, Darrin Saunders, said he is getting an early start at making his own way in the world.
“It’s teaching him to be independent for sure,” Darrin, a truck driver with AJ Transport, said. “You start ’em young.”
Crystal said her grandmother believed kids should learn a job or skill and stick with it.
“Train up a child in the way he should go and when he gets old, he will not depart from it,” Crystal said, citing a passage from the Book of Proverbs in the Bible.
When he’s not toiling away at his small business, ZayDen enjoys riding his bike and playing basketball. He also likes to play with his Nerf guns, pretending he is a hunter.
ZayDen’s retail endeavor has even gotten him praise from his brother, O’Quevion Telford, 13.
“I’m proud of him,” Telford said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
