Six-year-old ZayDen Saunders sets up snack-and-beverage stand in Danville

Six-year-old ZayDen Saunders hated to see his mom work so hard, so he decided to do something to help out.

Saunders has set up his own snack-and-beverage stand to make some of his own money.

The little entrepreneur began selling Skittles, doughnuts, honey buns, cotton candy, soft drinks and other treats at Scooter’s Mart, his small stand in Danville, on June 26.

His small store is open afternoons on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at his great-grandmother’s home and other locations on Bradley Road, and in different parts of the city.

The next step for him is to save enough money from sales and buy himself a portable mini-food truck so Scooter’s Mart can be mobile.

“I want to go around the whole wide world,” Saunders said on the front porch of his great-grandmother’s home at 422 Bradley Road.

He also sells his items on Arnett Boulevard occasionally, Crystal said.

“We’ve got to start from here and go up,” said his mother, Crystal Saunders, who works at CoreMedx chiropractic clinic in Danville.

Zayden’s great-grandmother, Ellawease Averett, provides a convenient spot for him to hone his customer-service skills.

“He wants to learn how to run a store, so I agreed to let him try it out,” she said.

The small stand is about 2 to 3 feet tall and includes a counter, register, shelves and even a small blue-and-gray plastic buggy with blue wheels.

ZayDen got the setup for Christmas. It came with fake food items but he wanted to sell real products at his mart to help out his mom.