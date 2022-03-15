 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smart Beginnings marks Child and Adult Care Food Program Week

  • 0
Smart Beginnings

Smart Beginnings, a regional school readiness coalition, celebrated the Child and Adult Care Food Program Week to promote the federal program. It provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults who are enrolled for care at participating child care centers, day care homes and adult day care centers. Celebrating this week are (from left) Hannah Barker, Kushana Galloway, Helen Jane Hodges, Patricia Ward, Sara Evermoore, Becky Tickle, and Stephanie Mann

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Ways retirees can stretch a dollar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert