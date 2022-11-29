Society fundraiser pitches a tribute to Danville's baseball history

For more than a decade, the Danville Historical Society has wrapped up the year by creating their own Christmas ornament.

It’s done both as a way to celebrate the season and as the group’s biggest fundraiser. The ornament is $25, payable to the Danville Historical Society.

This year, the focus falls on baseball, spotlighting the Leafs and All Stars.

“We wanted to do something to honor both teams, to draw attention to the history that happened right here in our city,” said Danville Historical Society Executive director Robin Marcato.

She also pointed out that the ornament project helps the society preserve artifacts, digitize documents and help share the story of Danville’s history.

“This helps fund our work throughout the year,” Marcato said.

Part of that work involves researching teams like the Leafs and All Stars, to tell their stories.

Detailed in a Sunday story, Danville has been home to baseball teams since the beginning of the 20th century. Two of those teams left a major impact on the area and that’s why the historical society is paying tribute to them with this year’s Christmas ornament.

The first is the Danville Leafs, which played in the River City on and off from 1925 to 1958. The name was first used by a 1925 team in connection with the town’s famous tobacco leaf markets. But this version didn’t last long. The group, which played in the Piedmont League, relocated during the 1926 season, leaving the River City without a team.

The name got revived in 1934, with a new Danville team joining the Class D Bi-State League. That minor league, which included teams from both sides of the Virginia-North Carolina border, lasted for five seasons. The Leafs were champs for two of those, winning pennants in 1934 and 1935.

The third version of the Leafs was by far the most recognized and successful. This group launched in 1945 as part of the New York Giants farm system, joining the Carolina League. Future New York Giant and Cincinnati Red Art Fowler led the league in 1945 with 23 wins for Danville, before being called up. In 1953, pitcher Ramon Monzant had 23 wins and 232 strikeouts for the Leafs, winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award before getting a call up to New York. And then there’s Willie McCovey. You might have heard of him. He had a short stint with the Leafs in 1956, batting .310, with 29 home runs and 89 runs batted in before starting his Hall of Fame career in Major League Baseball.

And then there’s the All Stars. Until 1948, the Black community in Danville didn’t have a dedicated place to watch baseball or a team to call their own.

So James W. Peters Sr. and Ted Wilson came up with a plan. They borrowed $100,000 from the American National Bank to first create the Almagro Stadium Corp. and then, at some point before 1948, Wilson dropped out. Peters bought out his interest and started putting together a structure at 151 Foster St. that would be praised as one of the most up-to-date facilities of the day, even better than some of the minor league stadiums in the nearby Carolina League.

So at this point, Peters Sr. had a park. Now he just needed a home team to play in it. He sponsored a touring team for the first year, but then a group called the “All-Stars” came through in 1948. He sponsored the group, renamed it as the Danville All Stars and they became a constant presence in the city for the next few years.

The All-Stars were part of the Negro Carolina League and played for three years before shutting down. The park itself later closed in 1952.

For more information on the ornaments, email the Danville Historical Society at danvillehistorical@gmail.com.