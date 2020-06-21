Some things in life with kids never will change

Kids never change. The same challenges my children presented to me when they were little are the same ones their children now are presenting to me.
I realized this when I tried to feed my little 8-month-old granddaughter, Mary Maple, last week while watching Good Morning, America. I thought I was smart and capable, but then realized I wasn’t.
I sat on the big red rug in the living room, legs outstretched, with the baby on one side and the peaches and cream oatmeal on the other. I did have enough sense to strip her down to her diaper. A little bit of oatmeal, a little bit of Michael Strahan. I am a cool grandma.
She would love the oatmeal! I do.
With her sitting on the left, I put the first spoonful in. She spit the first spoonful out.
“What? This is good, Mary Maple,” I said. She’s a second child, so she gets the instant kind, not the kind the first child gets, all hand boiled, organic, stone-ground with no sugar or artificial ingredients added.
The thing about oatmeal is it rolls. Maybe that’s why it’s call “rolled oats.” The more you try to clean the oats up from the stomach of a child, the more they roll all over her body, your pants and the red rug.
We tried again; she spit it out again. Her face was cute, at least. And this was a child who had tried to devour the dining room rug the day before.
I knew she liked toast, so I had also put a little bit of my toast — homemade sourdough bread toast — on the plate.
She loved it! It gave her energy to do absolutely everything she needed to crawl over, around and through me to get to the plate of oatmeal on the floor. I don’t know if she knew what she even was trying to accomplish, but she wanted it more than anything she’d ever wanted before.
With a handful of paper towels, one cute baby, my clothes and my arms covered with oatmeal, I got halfway smart and headed for the high chair. I cut up a strawberry into probably 12 pieces. She dug in.
I also put a little Life cereal in the bowl and sogged it up with milk.
Life cereal must be made of rolled oats too because when she spit that out, it rolled everywhere. But she was making good progress with the strawberries and finished my toast.
Then she decided to eat the soggy cereal if I put it on the tray for her to pick up. Have you ever tried to pick up soggy Life cereal? She’s talented.
Another handful of paper towels later, she seemed finished, so I decided to take her out of the high chair and clean us all up. A load of clothes (mine), a good mopping of the floor and a hose-off in the sink for her should restore the clean universe again.
But there were the strawberries in the high chair seat. In fact, I know there were twice as many strawberries as I had given her, along with more soggy cereal. We actually were producing food.
I’m not sure why I thought I am better at feeding kids neatly now that I’m the grandmother and not the mother. Maybe my memory is just dimming with age, or maybe I just enjoy the kids more as a grandmother. Wrestling a baby on the living room rug is a source of delight now.
Which brings me to the red, yellow and blue Fisher Price trike we have. It’s been the favorite toy of all the grandchildren, and that will never change. I’ll bury it with full honors when it finally dies. We don’t even know where it came from, but remember our now-19-year-old grandson on it. All kids love it and fight over it.
Mary Maple’s brother, McCoy, runs to it when they come to visit. Around and around through the kitchen, hall, foyer and dining room he goes, as have his cousins before. It makes an awful noise, but it’s all they want to do.
McCoy’s knees are knocking up against the handlebars, so that sad day will come when he no longer fits on it. But, knowing kids never change, I realize the next stage is Mary Maple getting on it, McCoy pushing her around, Mary Maple falling off a few times and then the trike being handed down to Mary Maple.
Strawberries on the floor and trikes racing around the track. It’s nice to have something to count on in life.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
