Someone has to be the pool adult, so why not me?

One of my sons said I shouldn’t write about our pool because it puts us economically above the average reader. Trust me, we are average. We in fact paid for the pool repairs with our stimulus money, so we’re pretty average.
I assured my son when I write about the pool, I usually call it “the stupid pool.” It came with the house when I bought it 32 years ago and it won’t go away. I’ve even tried to sell it and throw in a free house. It was great when the kids were at home, but now it is an albatross since not a single one of our 31 grandchildren live in the area. A big, wet, money-sucking albatross.
We finally got it opened this year before grandchildren came to visit. I get in it sometimes when it’s warm enough, but mostly I am the “pool adult.” It’s an important position because there needs to be a pool adult every time a child is in the pool.
The pool adult gets to sit in the sun scrolling endlessly on her phone, which is better than the old days when she tried to read a paperback in the blazing sunlight. Ultimately the pool adult is supposed to save the children from drowning, even though all of them can swim better than she can.
The pool adult is at the mercy of the pool children.
“Grandma, I forgot my towel. Grandma, I lost my goggles. Grandma, can you blow this float up? Grandma, I’m hungry. Grandma, kill the horsefly. Grandma, look at me, look at me, look at me.”
Maybe that’s why I’m always exhausted after relaxing for two hours by the pool. I always thought it was the sun.
Last week I was the pool adult when my son and his girls were swimming. I just didn’t want to go through the whole post-swimming and redo of the shower, hair and makeup. So I sat and scrolled and sweltered to enjoy their company.
Our pool is by the edge of our woods. I’d like to ask the people who put the pool in decades ago if they ever considered how many leaves, branches, needles and even trees might eventually fall into it and onto the fence. The answer is “a lot.”
Suddenly, my son expected me to know everything about each tree.
“What kind of tree is that?” he asked, pointing up from the water.
“A poplar tree,” I said.
“It looks like a sycamore tree,” he said.
Well, all I know about sycamore trees is that Zacchaeus climbed up into one to see Jesus.
So I got an informative lecture on sycamore trees from my son, who is selecting trees for his newish home. Mostly I learned I need to take a class if the pool person is also responsible for arboreal identification.
The most important task of the pool person is to move faster than the people in the pool, especially when it is time for them to get out. And they always get out hungry.
So the pool person must have a plan previously conceived and ready to be made into a meal. This occurs after the pool adult directs and forces the pool people to get all the floats out, sort out their towels, put their goggles where they can find them later and remind them of the life cycle of the pool towel.
Such a cycle begins with hibernation in a closet to being carried down to the pool by someone other than the pool adult, fulfilling its ultimate purpose of drying off a person before going into the house and then the conclusion of being draped over the deck railing to dry.
The life cycle of the pool towel rarely runs smoothly.
While the pool people try to recall the life cycle details, the pool adult then throws lunch or a heavy snack together for all the wet people descending upon the kitchen. If the pool adult waits until the pool people hit the kitchen, it’s a sad situation.
Memories of such sad situations with seven kids and numerous friends is what convinces me most to be the pool adult. Because if the pool adult actually swims, she becomes just another starving, wet person fighting everyone else for chips and strawberries and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
I accept my fate. I will sweat and scroll and plan and find and take upon myself the weight of rethreading the rubber bands of the goggles into the tiny little openings before a pool person starts crying.
And before my son visits again I will learn to identify trees.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
