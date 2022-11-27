Sons of the American Legion hosts breakfast

China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.