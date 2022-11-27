Sons of the American Legion hosts breakfast
Related to this story
Most Popular
'She defied a lot of odds.' A year ago, little Ella came home from hospital a day before Thanksgiving. She weighed a little over 1 pound at birth.
This Thanksgiving, the family will be grateful as they reflect upon how far Ella has come in the last 15 months.
As holiday season sales expand and blend into one another, it's becoming more difficult to resist the constant pressure to shop. Our annual "everything you need to know" guide explains why deals seem more elusive, plus more.
'This is the first step.' Since inception, 14 classes totaling 80 teens have graduated from Danville program.
Seven teenagers were honored Tuesday for completing life-skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine.
China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.
PetSmart has designated the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Area Training Center to be a recipient of its 10th Annual Chance & Friends Toy Donation Drive.
The holiday shopping season started early this year. But if you're just getting started, here are some suggestions.
Should you use white or colored Christmas lights? What about an artificial or real tree? Here are some of Martha Stewart's tips for the holidays.
The Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society met at Danville's Checkered Pig on Nov. 9 for the monthly meeting.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.