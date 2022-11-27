 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sons of the American Legion hosts breakfast

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 recently held a breakfast at the Post 325 home. Serving up a breakfast are (front row, from left) Michael Yates, Courtand Yates and Jack Sink (second row) Cmdr. Randy Fowlkes, Leonard Powell and Jimmy Powell.

 Contributed photo

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

