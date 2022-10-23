 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 serve pancake breakfast

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 serve pancake breakfast

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 recently held a pancake breakfast at the Post home. Ready to serve (from left) are Leonard Powell, Jack Sink, Randy Fowlkes and Ken Powell.

 Contributed photo

