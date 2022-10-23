Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 serve pancake breakfast
At the Oct. 6 meeting, a combined group of Kiwanis Club members with years of perfect attendance join the new executive committee officers.
During October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home will make monetary donation to the Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association in honor of each family they serve.
The Danville Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 2022-23 season Saturday returning to the George Washington High School auditorium to perform…
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas.
When it rains, it pours.
For 69 seasons, the Danville Concert Assocation has brought music, dance and song from hundreds of international groups to Danville, and they are doing it again beginning Nov. 7.
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.
Pittsylvania County Community Action is seeking volunteers to assist with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.
