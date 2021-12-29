 Skip to main content
Sounds of the season at Schoolfield Elementary School

Schoolfield Elementary School

On Dec. 14, the second-graders at Schoolfield Elementary School provided parents and friends with a holiday concert. The second-grade choir was led by music teacher Andrea Penn and songs included traditional holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Let it Snow” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The final song of the night was “Lean on Me,” by songwriter Kirk Franklin. This last song reflects Schoolfield Elementary School’s theme of One Team, Working Together.

 Danville Public Schools, contributed

