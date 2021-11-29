Sounds of the season returning to Chatham

The Chatham Concert Series will host an afternoon of Christmas favorites Sunday.

Soprano Leslie Mabe will join the Rainier Trio for an afternoon of selections from "The Nutcracker," "Sleigh Ride," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "O Holy Night" as a fitting addition to the Christmas in Chatham celebrations at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church located at 66 N. Main St. Chatham.

The Rainier Trio is comprised of Kevin Matheson on violin, Bryan Matheson on viola and Brenda Wittwer on piano.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.

Masks and social distancing are requested while inside the church.

The Chatham Concert Series performances are sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.

For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.