 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sounds of the season returning to Chatham
0 Comments
top story

Sounds of the season returning to Chatham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concert

Soprano Leslie Mabe will join the Rainier Trio on Sunday afternoon for a Christmas performance in Chatham. The Rainier Trio is comprised of Kevin Matheson on violin, Bryan Matheson on viola and Brenda Wittwer on piano.

 Contributed photo

The Chatham Concert Series will host an afternoon of Christmas favorites Sunday.

Soprano Leslie Mabe will join the Rainier Trio for an afternoon of selections from "The Nutcracker," "Sleigh Ride," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "O Holy Night" as a fitting addition to the Christmas in Chatham celebrations at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church located at 66 N. Main St. Chatham.

The Rainier Trio is comprised of Kevin Matheson on violin, Bryan Matheson on viola and Brenda Wittwer on piano.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.

Masks and social distancing are requested while inside the church.

The Chatham Concert Series performances are sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.

For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Decorators: This is how many lights you need for your Christmas Tree

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert