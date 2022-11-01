Southside Soccer Club begins rebuilding former Blairs Middle School press box

Southside Soccer Club began dismantling the former Blairs Middle School press box Oct. 10.

The structure, left alone since the closure of the middle school, was structurally compromised by weather and years of deferred maintenance. In its heyday, the press box was the pinnacle of a large community fundraising effort which provided the Blairs Middle School football field restrooms, concessions, an air conditioned press area and team lounge.

All of that is gone.

Approximately two years ago, Southside Soccer Club sought approval from Pittsylvania County to address the condition of the structure and find a remedy. On Oct. 27, 2020, former Assistant County Administrator Richard Hicks extended the partnership between the club and county. He provided the club a path forward.

Two weeks ago, the wooden second floor was completely removed due to rot, mold and dander from birds and insects. It is in the process of being completely rebuilt to modern code. The second floor, once enclosed, will be set aside for an additional update. Its space will become a modern classroom/meeting area at some point in the future.

“What has been accomplished in the last two years is a credit to our volunteers,” Southside Soccer Club president Rodney Lewis said. “We made a plan, raised funding, and now we are in the middle of construction. The former press box will return to use. Operational restrooms are phase one. We expect them to be ready by the start of the Spring 2023 soccer season.”

A primary goal for the club is the restoration of both restrooms. The club has long lacked access to gender specific restroom facilities for both men and women. All club members currently share port-o-johns, which represents the minimum for most users. Sharing restroom space is generally undesirable for the majority of female club members and visitors.

“We’ve come a long way, but we still have a way to go,” Southside Soccer Club board member Bill Wiebking said. “We are working hard to get the brand new second floor enclosed prior to winter. We had some unforeseen COVID related delays, but sponsors, supporters, and community businesses have greatly aided the effort and allowed the project to overcome our immediate hurdles. But, we are not done. Once the structure is enclosed, we’ll begin renovation of the restroom facilities.”

The former press box restrooms were constructed prior to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA). The ADA requires wheelchair access in new or renovated structures. This includes the structure's restrooms, which will be open to the public during soccer games. The restroom renovation will include the widening of the doors to accommodate wheelchairs, the addition of a handicapped stalls, and a complete revamp of each restroom’s layout.

“We remain in fundraising mode for the project,” Wiebking said. “We have raised a significant amount of cash and in-kind donations, but we are not done. The Club seeks anyone that can provide additional funding, restroom materials (commodes, sinks, building materials), or services that have the capacity to positively impact the project. The press box was a showcase community structure once, and it will be again with your help.”

To learn more or help the efforts, contact Mark Shields at 434-489-5570 or Bill Wiebking at 434-334-7820 or wiebking@bluerally.com.