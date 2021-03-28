SOVA LIVING: Danville father gains following for his healthier lifestyle

David Thomas knew last July when he wasn’t able to walk for five minutes without having to stop because of back pain or to catch his breath that he had to do something about his health.
What he decided to do was a Man vs. Fat “The Journey” and invite others to join him in his weight-loss and fitness goals.
“I decided that I could no longer be a bad influence on my children when it comes to being disciplined. So I started slow and progressed each day,” said Thomas.
He said it has been difficult, but his “Win the Day” perspective has been his saving grace.
“This time around I have taken the holistic approach to healthy living. It’s not just about working out or eating healthy. It’s about a mindset change and looking at food and exercise in a different perspective than before,” he said. “I only plan for the day ahead and try to maximize that day.”
He isn’t even sure how much he weighed at the beginning since he didn’t have a scale that went high enough, but after a month of his lifestyle change, he weighed 594. Now he is around 460.
He said he’s always been “bigger” and weighed 250 to 315 when he was playing football and wrestling at Thomas Dale High School in Richmond.
He said his goals now are always evolving.
“My main goal is be physically healthy. I believe a solid weight for myself is 230-240 pounds,” he said. “But it’s not all about the weight. I want to be able to do double-digit pullups as well, which I have never in my life done a pullup.
“I want to finish a marathon, and I want to run a mile in under eight minutes. I want to eat clean and make it look and taste delicious to help others see the opportunities that can come with clean eating.
“I do not see a time limit, but just further opportunities to keep pushing the limits.”
A following
Thomas has accrued 1,600 Facebook followers on his Man vs. Fat “The Journey” page. Its purpose is “to give [his] weight loss journey an outlet to help other people as well as [him]self.
He uses it to post “real time workouts, clean eating, struggles and weekly challenges” he is using to help him achieve his ultimate goal.
His YouTube channel has 50 followers.
“For me, it’s not about the numbers, but whether people who are trying to better their lives in any aspect can get motivated from my content,” he said.
Thomas also does the cooking for his new meals and said he has cleaned up his family’s meals somewhat, although they’ll order pizza when he is working late.
“Wow! I’ve always eaten everything,” he said. “Fried chicken, pizza and baked macaroni and cheese — nothing is as good as that.”
A typical new meal now, however, might be seared ahi tuna with an avocado puree and served with brown rice and topped with a soy ginger lime sauce.
He cooks all his meals from scratch, calling himself “Chef Backtight,” a saying from a former football coach.
“I see it as a workout and a way to express my creative side as well,” he said.
He even has, somewhat, embraced vegetarianism.
“I was encouraged by a couple of my Facebook followers to try vegetarian meals and see how I felt after a few days. It was actually easier than I originally thought,” he said. “Trying to be creative with each dish was the key to success. Those seven days I felt really good.”
His energy levels improved after he ate, but he found he fatigued quickly after his last workout of the day.
“I figured I was not eating a big enough variety of vegetables to keep my body nourished properly,” he said. “I need to research more on doing it properly, but I will be implementing a no-meat week each month.”
Thomas is a teacher with the Danville Public Schools and a mental health technician with The Hughes Center.
His family
“I’m so proud of my husband,” said his wife, Holly. “He works out three times a day and encourages the family to move more, too; he’s swapped out the Little Debbie cakes for grapes and strawberries, and he’s encouraging the family to follow along.
“I joke that I’m gaining every pound he’s losing, but, overall, all six of us are benefiting from a healthier lifestyle, thanks to his example.”
They have four sons: Levi, 12; 10-year-old twins Ezra and Elijah; and Noah, 5. Being a father to sons influenced his decision to embark of the challenge.
“I want to be able to see them grow up into men. I want them to remember me as a fighter not a man who lost his fight with morbid obesity,” he said. “I want them to recognize how hard you have to work to be successful and to be comfortable working at that intensity. So being a father of four was 99% of my influence to take on this journey.”
Thomas said he has changed as a person during this challenge.
“I have a lot more energy, and I also care about others’ health journeys. I believe it takes a village for real change to happen.”
He said the hardest part is not looking toward the future at what he is going to do, but winning the day by looking at each day as if it was his last day on Earth.
Using social media has helped boost his level of consistency, he believes, and he uses it as a platform to push the “It Takes a Village” mentality.
He admits it’s a struggle sometimes, though.
“I literally work out at least twice a day and don’t eat after 5 p.m.,” he said. “It’s a struggle, and it takes whole-hearted commitment. But we all can do it. We all can live our best lives.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
