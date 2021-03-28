SOVA LIVING: Danville father gains following for his healthier lifestyle

His family

“I’m so proud of my husband,” said his wife, Holly. “He works out three times a day and encourages the family to move more, too; he’s swapped out the Little Debbie cakes for grapes and strawberries, and he’s encouraging the family to follow along.

“I joke that I’m gaining every pound he’s losing, but, overall, all six of us are benefiting from a healthier lifestyle, thanks to his example.”

They have four sons: Levi, 12; 10-year-old twins Ezra and Elijah; and Noah, 5. Being a father to sons influenced his decision to embark of the challenge.

“I want to be able to see them grow up into men. I want them to remember me as a fighter not a man who lost his fight with morbid obesity,” he said. “I want them to recognize how hard you have to work to be successful and to be comfortable working at that intensity. So being a father of four was 99% of my influence to take on this journey.”

Thomas said he has changed as a person during this challenge.

“I have a lot more energy, and I also care about others’ health journeys. I believe it takes a village for real change to happen.”