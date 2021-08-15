Sovah Health-Danville announces 2020 community benefit report

“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been central to the integral role we play in the Dan River Region,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, said in a statement. “But as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact our region, our mission became even more critical. As part of LifePoint Health — a national healthcare network that provided quality care for more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients in 2020, including those in our own communities — Sovah Health was able to continue our legacy of quality care and community leadership, protect and enhance the health of our neighbors and continue creating places where people — like you — choose to come for care. We achieved this despite the challenges of the past year thanks to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful team of providers, employees and volunteers, and the support of those we serve.”