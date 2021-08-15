Sovah Health-Danville announces 2020 community benefit report

Sovah Health-Danville today published its community benefit report for the 2020 calendar year.
The annual report showcases the broad scope of the hospital’s contributions to the region.
“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been central to the integral role we play in the Dan River Region,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, said in a statement. “But as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact our region, our mission became even more critical. As part of LifePoint Health — a national healthcare network that provided quality care for more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients in 2020, including those in our own communities — Sovah Health was able to continue our legacy of quality care and community leadership, protect and enhance the health of our neighbors and continue creating places where people — like you — choose to come for care. We achieved this despite the challenges of the past year thanks to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful team of providers, employees and volunteers, and the support of those we serve.”
Sovah Health-Danville’s 2020 community benefit report showcases its focus on meeting the region’s evolving health care needs through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and care technology.
In 2020 alone, Sovah Health-Danville added 22 providers in OB/GYN, emergency care, pediatrics, orthopedics, radiology, anesthesiology and hospital medicine; and made more than $4.8 million in capital improvements, including a new MRI unit, new surgical equipment for ENT and spine surgeries, new EKG machines, and a new sonography school.
Additionally, a donation of nearly $27 million in health services to those in need demonstrates the hospital’s ongoing commitment to ensuring access to care for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
Sovah Health-Danville also aims to create a place where physicians want to practice and employees want to work. In 2020, the hospital distributed more than $79 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its more than 1,100 employees, and provided more than $260,000 in professional development and tuition assistance to help its staff grow professionally and expand their expertise and experience to continue finding newer and better ways to care for patients.
Last year, the organization paid $11.7 million in local, state and federal taxes. Additionally, the hospital continued to support local activities and organizations in myriad ways, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club of the Danville Area, God’s Storehouse and Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Association.
“We are grateful to call this region home and are proud to contribute to its economic and physical well-being in all the ways that we do,” Larson said. “We are also incredibly thankful for and encouraged by the support our communities have shown us over the course of this historic year. As we look to the future, we are inspired to further enhance how we serve our neighbors today and in the bright days and years ahead.”