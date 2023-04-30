Steve Heatherly, the CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, center, recently talked to the Danville Rotary Club about the importance of quality health care close to home and how much it is needed. Rotary members heard about demographics and health in and around the Danville area and how this also plays a role in one's health. Heatherly spoke on his background in rural community health care and how important it was to have good health care in the area for patients as well as their families. Welcoming Heatherly are Gerald Adcock, left, and Bill Harville, right.