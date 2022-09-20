Sovah Health-Danville CNA honored

Annie Stone, a certified nursing assistant at Sovah Health-Danville, was honored recently with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.

The BEE Award is a way to say thank-you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a "beyond exceptional experience."

Stone has worked as a certified nursing assistant for 18 years and has made a tremendous impact on patients and organization.

She was nominated for the award by a patient who stated Stone had been a true blessing to her during her recovery, both physically and emotionally.

She stated Stone performed all her tasks willingly and with a smile, gentleness and a caring heart.

“Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided. This type of care aids a person in starting the journey of recovery — not just physically, but also emotionally which many times is far more important.” The patient stated that Annie truly made a difference in her life, and she will always remember her kindness.

The BEE Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families. Along with the DAISY Award that recognizes nursing staff, the BEE Award recognizes non-nursing staff members that provide exceptional teamwork. The BEE Award honorees demonstrate the petal principles and portray excellence through expertise and compassionate care.

The petal principles include showing passion in the care they provide every day, establishing a connection with patients and their support system, teamwork, always creating the best experience, demonstrates a love for their job and shows respect. Each honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in his/her department and will receive a certificate of achievement, a plaque, pin to wear on their badge, and refreshments to share with colleagues.

“Annie has worked in our hospital caring for our community for many years,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “We are so thankful to have her on our team where she truly makes a difference in living out our mission. As shown today, she makes a huge impact in our patients lives and contributes to a positive healing environment. It was an honor and much deserved to present her with the BEE Award for employee excellence.”

To nominate a Sovah Health employee for the BEE Award, visit SovahHealth.com/the-bee-award.