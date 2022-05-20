Sovah Health-Danville nurse honored

Whitney Lackey, a registered nurse at Sovah Health-Danville, was honored recently with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize "the super-human efforts nurses perform every day."

Lackey has worked across the Sovah Health market for a total of 19 years, the last two being on the women’s and children’s unit in Danville.

She was nominated for the award by a patient who credits the nurse for being kind, caring, gracious and very attentive.

“Whitney responded quickly to all my needs and communicated so well, which meant my pain level was properly managed throughout the day. I felt so well cared for and I felt more at peace which really matters after a major surgery. The way she handled all my questions and responses validated me as a person. She even went a step further and shared a personal story of her own and I cannot overstate how meaningful those personal connections can be to patients.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.

“Whitney has received several nominations for the DAISY Award, and it was my honor to present the award to her this morning with colleagues alongside supporting her,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “Whitney has proven to be an exceptional nurse and it is shown through her hard work and dedication every day. She takes the time to care for all her patient’s specific needs and provide them with high quality care. We are so proud of her, as well as all our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community.”

