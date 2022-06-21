Sovah Health-Danville publishes report outlining impact on health, well-being of region

Sovah Health-Danville published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year Tuesday.

This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is positively contributing to the Dan River Region and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community it calls home — an investment which has become increasingly essential in recent years.

“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been a fundamental part of succeeding as a community leader in our region,” said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “Being part of LifePoint Health, a growing diversified health care delivery network, allows us to continue to uphold our legacy of care and community leadership, and cultivate an environment where people choose to come for care. We accomplished this thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team of providers, employees and volunteers, and the support of those we serve.”

Sovah Health-Danville’s 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing health care needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and health care technology. For example, in 2021, Sovah Health-Danville added 17 providers in hospital and emergency medicine, anesthesiology, orthopedics and pediatrics; and made nearly $5 million in capital improvements, including OR and facilities equipment upgrades, a cath lab IS replacement and a new portable X-ray machine.

Additionally, Sovah Health-Danville made a donation of nearly $25 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Sovah Health-Danville is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $80 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its more than 1,050 employees, and contributed more than $200,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

This year’s annual report also showcases several examples of how Sovah Health-Danville is continually seeking ways to make a positive impact in the communities it serves, extending far beyond the physical walls of its facilities. Last year, the organization paid $15 million in local, state and federal taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility in an effort to boost the Dan River Region’s economic well-being. The hospital is also honored to continue its support of local activities and organizations that contributes to making the community healthier, including Boys and Girls Club of the Danville Area, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Danville Parks and Recreation, Danville Pittsylvania Cancer Association and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

“We are proud to call this community our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being,” said Larson. “We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by the support our communities have shown us in recent years. As we consider the future of Sovah Health-Danville, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”