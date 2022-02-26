Sovah Health-Danville receives honor

Lisa Chilton, a licensed practice nurse at Sovah Health-Danville was honored recently with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.

Chilton, who has worked in the telemetry unit at Sovah Health-Danville’s campus for more than two years, was nominated for the award by a patient, who credits the nurse for being kind, empathetic and trusting.

“There was nothing she wouldn’t do or say to help me get through the stress and pain I was in. She broke down the details of everything regarding my care. She is simply amazing! And a true example of what stellar health care should be!”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“It was my honor to present Lisa the DAISY Award this morning with her colleagues alongside supporting her,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing officer at Sovah Health-Danville. “Lisa has proven to be an exceptional nurse and it is shown through her hard work and dedication every day. She takes pride in providing high quality care, and we are so proud of her and all of our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community.”

To nominate a Sovah Health nurse for the DAISY Award, visit SovahHealth.com/daisy-award.