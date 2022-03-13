 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sovah Health-Danville

Sovah Health-Danville welcomes new provider

Kim Wilkinson

Sovah Health recently announced that nurse practitioner Kim Wilkinson has joined its medical staff effective Jan. 1 and is offering orthopedic services for patients in Danville and Pittsylvania County at Spectrum Medical.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim Wilkinson to our team of established providers at Sovah Health,” said Alan Larson, chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville. “Her orthopedic background will be a valuable asset to our region and our patients.”

Kim received her Master of Nursing–family nurse practitioner and Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Illionis. At Spectrum Medical, she specializes in ligament, tendon and muscle injuries, pre- and post-operative patient management, carpal tunnel syndrome, sports injuries and fractures.

