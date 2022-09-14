 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Center for Radiation Oncology

Sovah Health welcomes new Duke Health physician

Collin Kent

Kent

Sovah Health announced this week that Dr. Collin Kent, a Duke Health radiation oncologist, joined the Center for Radiation Oncology, effective Aug. 1.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Kent to Sovah Health and our community,” said Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “High quality cancer care is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Kent’s training and experience as a Duke physician will be a strong asset to our cancer care team.”

Kent received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, completed his internship at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, and completed his residency in Radiation Oncology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina. He received several honors and awards while attending Duke University including being the first radiation oncology resident selected for the R38 Funded Duke SCI-StARR Resident Investigator which includes research funding, structured mentorship and individualized professional development courses, as well as The Doris Parish Oncology Award and Rauch Family Merit Scholarship.

At Sovah Cancer Center-Radiation Oncology, Kent is specializing in image-guided radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, deep inspiration breath-hold, stereotactic body radiation therapy and general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.

The practice is located at 188 South Main St. in Danville.

