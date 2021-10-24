Sovah Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

Sovah Health recently announced Dr. Ramon Ruberte Thiele has joined its medical staff and is offering orthopedic services for patients in Danville and Pittsylvania County and the surrounding region at Spectrum Medical.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ruberte Thiele to our team of established providers at Sovah Health,” said Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “His orthopedic background and robotic assisted surgery expertise will be a valuable asset to this area and our patients.”

He initially pursued a career as a biomedical engineer in the medical device industry and academia. Interested in directly impacting patients’ quality of life, he applied to medical school with the singular goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. After completing additional training in robotics and navigation for partial and total joint replacement as well as revision arthroplasty, he returns to the area eager to help patients get back to doing what makes them happy.

Mako SmartRobotics is designed to help a specially-trained surgeon tailor the placement of knee and hip implants. Ruberte Thiele is trained to use this new technology and Sovah Health is the only hospital in the region to offer this technology.