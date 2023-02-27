At its Thursday meeting, the Danville Riverview Rotary greeted Dr. Connie Fletcher as guest speaker.

A clinical psychologist, Fletcher, spoke to the group about alcoholism.

She provided data stating that the disease of alcoholism affects 14 million people a year, and 2 million people a year attend alcoholics anonymous meetings a year worldwide, with 75% of those attendees being in the United States.

Fletcher went on to educate the group about the signs and symptoms of alcoholism, such as persons who consistently drink alone, denial of a problem, bragging about being able to “hold” their liquor, isolation, DUIs, legal issues, impaired memory and potential monetary problems.

According to Fletcher, the three main components of AA that she feels make it such a successful program for so many people are gratitude, acceptance and community.