State park to mark Battle of Staunton River Bridge

On Saturday at Staunton River Battlefield State Park, staff, volunteers and period-dressed living historians will host the 158th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Staunton River Bridge.

This park is a 300-acre Civil War historic site where a ragtag group of 700 Confederate old men and young boys beat the odds and held off an assault by 5,000 Union cavalry on a bridge of strategic importance to Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army, then under siege in Petersburg.

The park plans a full day of activities from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. including a wreath laying and dedication, ranger-led tours, a lecture by keynote speaker historian Greg Eanes, military living historians and camps, artillery and cavalry demonstrations, and night cannon fire.

This event will be held in rain or shine. Visitors are asked to dress comfortably and wear shoes for varying terrain.

Two visitor centers feature 2,300 square feet of exhibits on the area’s rich Civil War heritage, Native American archaeological investigations and wildlife and ecology of the park. The park includes a 1.2-mile self-guided trail through the battlefield and a .75-mile nature trail with two wildlife observation towers overlooking wet lands.

Staunton River Battlefield State Park is located at 1035 Fort Hill Trail in Randolph. To learn more, call 434-454-4312.

