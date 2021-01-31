Students named to DCC president’s honors list

{byline}{&by1}Special to the Register & Bee
Two hundred and two Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Halifax County residents were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors List for the fall semester.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the fall semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
Students from the city of Danville are Noah Adams, Alexis Anderson, Summer Brooks, Emily Butts, Catherine Carter, Ethan Casteel, Devin Catton, Michael Coleman, Zildjian Crumpton, James Davis, Penny Davis, Julio Diaz Cabrales, Hannah Dow, Ethan Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Nyjal Ehirim, Jason Elliott, Tara Ferris, Donald Fitzgerald, Ethan Goldean, Jacob Gregory, Meyoncee Gregory, Tonya Gunter, Nathan Haley, Noah Haley, Sarah Hall, Andrew Hammell, Ashanti Harris, Jennie Hodge, Evan Johnson, Shib Kafle, Julia Kent, Mohammad Khan, Joseph Kutlik, Keyshawn Lanier, Hunter Lewis, Michael Mann, Cameron Marshall, Drew Marshall, Kaylea Meadows, Caleb Mitchell, Ayana Moorefield, Taylor Moorman, Mason Morrison, Miles Morrison, MaKenize Myers, Joshua Neal, Kailey Neal, Brianna Nester, Abigal Nunley, Gabriella Nunley, Joshua Owen, Jordan Parsons, Alexandra Preston, Brianna Price, Logan Pritchett, Michael Riggs, Alyssa Scearce, Adam Searcy, Rebecca Shadrick, Gary Simmers, Jeremiah Slaughter, Brittany Snead, Kelly Soyars, Kinsley Stevens, Emily Stookey, Sharonda Swanson, Caroline Turner, Luke Vest, Kacie Whitley, Christopher Willard, Jeremiah Williamson and Kendall Wright.
Students from Pittsylvania County are Joshua Adkins, Madison Aherron, Andrea Altamirano, Jasmine Altamirano, Matthew Arnold, Tucker Bailess, Evelyn Balderrama, Jonathon Beck, Xander Birchfield, Dustin Brumfield, Anna Burton, Brandy Callahan, Ethan Campbell, Jacob Chattin, Miranda Cochran, Jessica Colvin, Tina Compton, Kaylee Cook, Denise Cox, Derek Dallas, Benjamin Dalton, Bessie Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Bobbie Dillion, Cameron Eanes, Austin Elliott, Ana Emond, Patrick Gibson II, Abigail Giles, George Goodson, Kenyon Gregory, Kelsey Guill, Drake Gunnell, Jonathan Hall, Jack Hammock, Jonathan Hankins, Beverly Hayes, Megan Holland, Angela Hudgins, Jeremy Hughes, Ezra Johnson, Brianna Kirks, Joshua Kittrell, Patrick Kraft, Angel Lewis, Mason Lightfoot, Sydney Mahoney, Crystal Manning, Justin Manning, Faith Marilla, Christopher Martin, Hannah Martin, Jacob Martin, Shelby Martin, Travis McKinney, Riley Mills, Cameron Minter, Bobby Moran, Haley Newton, Dakota Nuckols, Joel Oakes, Trent Oswald, Phillip Owens, Joseph Patterson, Aryssa Paxton, Carrington Payne, Cody Payne, Kimberly Phelps, Jonathan Pope, Grace Powell, Bretley Quintero, Armone Redd, Ethan Reynolds, Chloe Rivera, Kaelyn Roach, Latia Royal, Madison Sanchez, Jordan Saunders, Cassidy Scarce, Angela Shelton, Julia Shelton, John Sheridan, John Smith II, Lauren Smith, Sarah Smith, Jennifer Spicer, Aleise Thornton, Igrid Tiznado, Andrew Towler, Jacksun Trammell, Joseph Tramontano, Kristina Trivett, Christian Tucker, Olivia Underwood, Austin Vicks, Colton Walker, Madison Walton, Tabitha Warfe, Sean Watson, Joshua White, Eric Wilkinson, Kristopher Willis and Mary Wyatt.